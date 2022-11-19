AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Smith-Mitchell Marsh pair on crease; Australia 185/4

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Australia and England happening at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

AUS 185/4 after 36 overs: Smith (62*) and Marsh (24*) on the pitch for Australia. The fireworks could soon begin.

AUS 146/4 after 28 overs: A double-wicket over for Adil Rashid. The leg-spinner removes Labuschagne before dismissing Carey with the very next ball. England back in the game.

AUS 102/2 after 20 overs: Smith and Labuschange have stabilised the innings and look well set.

AUS 53/2 after 10 overs: The hosts have lost both openers - Warner (16) and Head (19). Smith and Labuschagne out in the middle.

PREVIEW

England will look to level things up when it faces Australia in the second match of the three-ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

England, playing after a title-winning run at the recently concluded T20 World Cup Down Under, lost the first ODI by six wickets as Australia successfully chased the target of 288 in Adelaide on Thursday.

With the ODI World Cup being the next major ICC event for the senior men’s sides, they will focus more on the longer format of the game going forward into the new year.

PLAYING XI Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlwood (c) England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Head-to-head Total matches: 153 Australia: 85 England: 63 Tied: 2 NR: 3

Which TV channel can I watch Australia vs England second ODI?

Australia vs England second ODI will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England second ODI?

Australia vs England second ODI will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

What time will the second ODI between Australia vs England begin?

The second ODI between Australia and England will begin at 8:50 am IST.