Australia withdraws from Afghanistan ODI series

The Taliban seized control of the Asian nation in September 2021 and immediately placed restrictions on female participation in sports, which CA condemned.

12 January, 2023 10:54 IST
Representative image: Cricket Australia on Thursday announced its withdrawal from the One-day international series against Afghanistan. 

Representative image: Cricket Australia on Thursday announced its withdrawal from the One-day international series against Afghanistan.

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that Australia’s men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE in March would not go ahead.

CA’s decision comes after the Taliban imposed further restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the CA statement read.

Afghanistan remains the only ICC full-member nation without a women’s team and will be the only full member without a side at the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup starting on Saturday.

