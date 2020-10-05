AUSW vs NZW: Meg Lanning hits century to give Australia second successive win

Australia rode on the back of Meg Lanning's 14th ODI hundred to register a four-wicket win over New Zealand and claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was Australia's 20th successive win.

Jess Jonassen led a bowling fightback to keep the visiting team down to 252/9 after a 93-run partnership between Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite for the second wicket had put New Zealand on course for a big total.

Australia began the chase strongly with Rachael Haynes and Lanning stitching together a 117-run second-wicket partnership. Haynes hit 13 fours and a six in her 89-ball 82 before becoming Devine's second victim.

101* runs

Nine fours

Three sixes



Meg Lanning brought up her 14th ODI century with a four through third man to lead Australia to a victory in the second #AUSvNZ ODI pic.twitter.com/SXVJDGQwSR — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2020

Haynes dismissal, however, sparked a New Zealand resurgence with Amelia Kerr striking three quick blows to have the host slip from 166/2 to 196/5. Beth Mooney was trapped plumb in front playing defensively, while Sophie Molineux and Ashleigh Gardner fell while attempting attacking strokes.

Lanning kept her composure at the other end and found an able partner in 18-year-old Annabel Sutherland. When the youngster was dismissed Australia was only eight runs short. Lanning finished the game off with a boundary to also bring up her century.

Earlier, New Zealand enjoyed a fine start to its innings with Natalie Dodd and Devine adding 75 for the opening wicket. After Dodd missed a sweep and was dismissed for 34 by Molineux, Satterthwaite continued in the same vein and the visitors looked in command while the second-wicket stand was in progress.

But things started slipping when Devine top-edged a sweep to fall for 79. Molineux took a sharp return catch to send Satterthwaite back just after New Zealand crossed 200.

Katey Martin (26 off 14) and Maddy Green (21 off 13) were able to provide late impetus but Jonassen dismissed them both in the 49th over to curb New Zealand's chances of an aggressive finish. She finished with 4/36 in her 10 overs.