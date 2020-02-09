WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar bats against Ellyse Perry at Bushfire Bash

Sachin Tendulkar is known to have been particularly devastating against the great Australian teams, he played against in his illustrious career. On Sunday, he donned the Australian green and gold to play an over during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash legends match.

"I was more nervous than she was" - Sachin Tendulkar did his bit for the #BigAppeal today, facing Aussies Ellyse Perry & Annabel Sutherland. You can still donate at https://t.co/HgP8Vhnk9s pic.twitter.com/6bLWPSJ5Lh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

Tendulkar was facing Australia’s star all-rounder and 2019 Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland. He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46—year—old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced. He repeated the shot towards deep square leg and got a couple.

REPORT| Bushfire Cricket Bash: Tendulkar, Lara star as Ponting XI wins by one run

“It’s an incredible feeling to bowl to Tendulkar and watch Brian Lara bat,” said Australia’s double international Perry. She has also represented Australia in football.

A couple of deliveries were bowled by Sutherland, daughter of former CA chief executive James. But the 46-year-old Tendulkar charitably pushed it towards the fielders, in full spirit with the essence of ‘Charity Game’.