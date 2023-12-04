MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK: Warner and Smith are heroes in my mind, says Khawaja

Warner, named in a 14-man squad for the series-opener against Pakistan, has made no secret of his hopes to bow out of the longest format after the third test at his home Sydney Cricket Ground.

Published : Dec 04, 2023 14:57 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Usman Khawaja and David Warner during the fifth Ashes Test match against England at The Oval.
Usman Khawaja and David Warner during the fifth Ashes Test match against England at The Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Usman Khawaja and David Warner during the fifth Ashes Test match against England at The Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has mounted a spirited defence of David Warner after former team-mate Mitchell Johnson questioned his place in the Test squad and said he had not taken full responsibility for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Warner, named in a 14-man squad for the series-opener against Pakistan, has made no secret of his hopes to bow out of the longest format after the third test at his home Sydney Cricket Ground.

Johnson wrote in a column that the 37-year-old opener did not deserve his place in the side based on form, or warrant a “hero’s send-off” because he had “never really owned” his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Khawaja disagreed with Johnson’s view, saying Warner and former captain Steve Smith had done plenty for Australian cricket and their 12-month bans for ‘Sandpaper-gate’ were punishment enough.

“Warner and Smith are heroes in my mind,” Khawaja told reporters on Monday.

“They missed a year of cricket through dark times. No one’s perfect. Mitchell Johnson’s not perfect.

“What they have done for the game – how they have grown the game – far outweighs anything else they have done.

“To say Dave Warner or anyone else involved in sandpaper (gate) is not a hero ... I strongly disagree because they have paid their dues. A year out of cricket is a long time.”

Former fast bowler Johnson’s column triggered a fierce reaction in Australian media on Monday and criticism from some local sports pundits.

Former test captain Tim Paine, however, said Johnson had made some “great points” about Warner’s form.

“David hasn’t been playing well and would other people be getting the run he’s getting now? Probably not,” Paine said on radio station SEN.

“But in my opinion, he’s got credits in the bank because he is one of the all-time greats.

“I think you can read between the lines that (Johnson) and Davey don’t get along.”

