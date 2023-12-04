England’s T20 World Cup 2022 star Sam Curran had a forgettable outing during the first One-Day International against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Sunday.

The left-arm pacer conceded 98 runs in 9.5 overs to register the record for the most runs conceded by an English bowler in the format, going past Steve Harmison’s 97 runs in 10 overs against Sri Lanka in 2006.

The last two overs bowled by Curran (45th and 49th of the innings) went for 15 and 19 runs, respectively, and were pivotal in allowing West Indies to overhaul the 326-run target - its second-highest ODI run-chase ever.

Curran was smashed for a four and a six by Romario Shepherd and Shai Hope, respectively, in the 45th over before the latter laid into the 25-year-old with three sixes in the 49th.

Earlier, Curran had a good day with the bat and his 26-ball 38 proved vital in England getting to 325 in 50 overs. His eighth-wicket partnership of 66 runs off 38 balls with Brydon Carse gave the visiting side a late flourish.

However, Curran, who is coming off a poor World Cup campaign, where he picked just two wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 8.07, failed to replicate his batting heroics with the ball and ended with an unflattering bowling analysis of 9.5-0-98-0.

Most runs conceded by England bowler in ODIs