  • Sam Curran (98 runs in 9.5 overs) vs West Indies in 2023 at Antigua
  • Steve Harmison (97 runs in 10 overs) vs Sri Lanka in 2006 at Leeds
  • Chris Jordan (97 runs in 9 overs) vs New Zealand in 2015 at The Oval
  • Jake Ball (94 runs in 10 overs) vs West Indies in 2017 at Southampton
  • James Anderson (91 runs in 10 overs) vs Australia in 2011 at Sydney
  • James Anderson (91 runs in 9.5 overs) vs India in 2011 at Bengaluru
  • Liam Plunkett (91 runs in 10 overs) vs India in 2017 at Cuttack
  • Chris Woakes (91 runs in 10 overs) vs West Indies in 2019 at St. George’s