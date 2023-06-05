Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Babar Azam, Rizwan join Harvard Business School

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan enrolled in the executive education program of the Harvard Business School focused on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS).

Published : Jun 05, 2023 12:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, and his teammate, Mohammad Rizwan, visited the reputed Harvard University.

ALSO READ
Babar Azam says Pakistan ‘in good position’ for 2023 ODI World Cup after New Zealand mauling

Babar and Rizwan enrolled in the executive education program of Harvard Business School focused on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), making them the first cricketers to attend the esteemed program. The program was held from May 31 to June 3 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Babar shared pictures of his recent visit to the University on social media, where he was seen speaking and taking classes.

The 26-year-old wrote on Twitter, “Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world.”

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and Chelsea football player Cesar Azpillicueta were also attending the program.

Related Topics

Babar Azam /

Mohammad Rizwan /

UFC /

Francis Ngannou /

Cesar Azpilicueta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Babar Azam, Rizwan join Harvard Business School
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 2 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Green’s presence has changed around Australia dugout after recent success in India, say teammates
    PTI
  4. India vs Australia WTC final: Rohit Sharma-led India looks to find a way past Aussie pacers
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India beats Malaysia 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Babar Azam, Rizwan join Harvard Business School
    Team Sportstar
  2. Green’s presence has changed around Australia dugout after recent success in India, say teammates
    PTI
  3. WTC Final 2023: Virat Kohli batting vs Australia - key stats, records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia’s Hazlewood eases fears over long-term fitness
    Reuters
  5. Australia favourites on paper but Indian players have edge in terms of match fitness: Shastri ahead of WTC final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Babar Azam, Rizwan join Harvard Business School
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 2 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Green’s presence has changed around Australia dugout after recent success in India, say teammates
    PTI
  4. India vs Australia WTC final: Rohit Sharma-led India looks to find a way past Aussie pacers
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India beats Malaysia 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment