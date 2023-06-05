Babar Azam, Rizwan join Harvard Business School

Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, and his teammate, Mohammad Rizwan, visited the reputed Harvard University.
Babar and Rizwan enrolled in the executive education program of Harvard Business School focused on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), making them the first cricketers to attend the esteemed program. The program was held from May 31 to June 3 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Babar shared pictures of his recent visit to the University on social media, where he was seen speaking and taking classes.
The 26-year-old wrote on Twitter, “Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world.”
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and Chelsea football player Cesar Azpillicueta were also attending the program.
