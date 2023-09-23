New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi recalled by Bangladesh captain Litton Das after being run out at non-striker’s end

Bangladesh captain Litton Das recalled New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi, who was run out at the non-striker’s end by bowler Hasan Mahmud, during the second ODI in Mirpur on Saturday.

Sodhi was adjudged out as his back leg was out of the crease when Mahmud flicked the bails in his run-up. However, as Sodhi walked back to the dugout, Litton and Mahmud had a chat with the umpire and decided to call back the batter to the crease and allow him to continue his innings.

A delighted Sodhi hugged Mahmud as he made his way back to the crease.

The incident occured in the 46th over of New Zealand’s innings, at a time when Bangladesh was looking to wrap up the tail. Lockie Ferguson was the striker’s end with the Kiwis struggling at 224 for eight and Sodhi batting on 17.

The form was dismissal, sometimes referred to as ‘mankading’, has prompted a raging debate around its legitimacy. However, in a move to destigmatize it, the MCC had moved the dismissal from the ‘Unfair Play’ section to the ‘Run Out’ segment in a host of other changes to the laws of the game that came into effect on October 1, 2022.

The first ODI of the series was abandoned on Thursday after rain played spoilsport.