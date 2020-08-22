Cricket Cricket Bangladesh batting coach Neil McKenzie steps down Former South Africa Test player Neil McKenzie accepted the job in July 2018 and is credited with the team's confident white-ball batting. Reuters 22 August, 2020 11:28 IST Neil McKenzie has stepped down as Bangladesh's batting coach. (File Photo) - Twitter Reuters 22 August, 2020 11:28 IST Neil McKenzie has stepped down as Bangladesh's batting coach, citing the need to stay with his family amid the COVID-19 crisis, the country's cricket board said.The former South Africa Test player accepted the job in July 2018 and is credited with the team's confident white-ball batting.“Neil has informed us that he was unable to continue as the Bangladesh batting coach, as in the changed world scenario it was important for him to stay close to the family in South Africa,” Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement on Friday.“He has been a much admired coach here and I wish to thank him for the work he has put in with the Bangladeshi batsmen, especially in white-ball cricket where the progress has been evident.”Bangladesh is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in October for a three-Test series. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos