Bangladesh won the one-day international series from the West Indies on Wednesday, bouncing back from losing the Test and Twenty20 series.

Bangladesh made West Indies bat first and bowled out the home side for 108 in 35 overs. The Bangladeshis took less than 21 overs to reach the target, for the loss of one wicket.

The visitors have won the two ODIs by six and nine wickets for a fifth successive bilateral series win.

The last ODI and tour match is on Saturday at the same Providence Stadium and Bangladesh will be favored to beat West Indies an 11th straight time since late 2018.

West Indies couldn’t handle spin again, as Nasum Ahmed took his first ODI wickets to start the West Indies collapse and Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished the rout with 4-29.

Also Read South Africa’s ODI World Cup hopes in doubt as Australia series cancelled

The home side rode some early luck when openers Kyle Mayers survived a messed-up stumping chance off Mehidy, and Shai Hope overturned an lbw decision to Nasum. But the batters didn’t last much longer.

Mayers was bowled by Mosaddek Hossain trying to defend on the front foot. Then Shamarh Brooks was bowled by Nasum for his first ODI wicket in his second match.

Mosaddek caught Hope who mishit an attempted slog sweep, and in the same over Nasum got captain Nicholas Pooran dragging on. West Indies was 45-4 and Nasum had 3-9 from six overs, three of them maidens.

Mosaddek bowled out his 10 overs by the 25th over. He had 1-37, but the pressure he and Nasum built led to West Indies taking more frustrated swings.

Rovman Powell was out for 13 trying to flick medium-pacer Shoriful Islam, and Brandon King charged and missed Mehidy to be bowled on 11.

Akeal Hosein was too slow coming from the non-striker’s end and run out on 2 and West Indies was 72-7.

Nasum was brought back for his last two overs and finished with 3-19 off 10, earning the man of the match.

As soon as he left, Romario Shepherd was bowled by Mehidy on 4 and Alzarri Joseph edged Mehidy behind and West Indies was 86-9.

Mehidy claimed Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai to leave tailender Keemo Paul stranded on 25 not out.

Moti-Kanhai got the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto but fellow opener Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das made no drama of the chase. Tamim finished the game with his seventh boundary to be 50 not out off 62 balls for his 53rd ODI fifty. Liton was 32 not out off 27 with six boundaries.