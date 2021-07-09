ZIM vs BAN: Bangladesh in command against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh looked to build an imposing lead over Zimbabwe with two days remaining as it was 45 without loss in its second innings at stumps on the third day of the one-off Test at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Bangladesh takes a 237-run lead into the fourth day after dismissing its host for 276 just over an hour before stumps, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking 5-82 and Shakib Al Hasan 4-82.

READ: Mahmudullah 150 powers Bangladesh to 468; Zimbabwe builds strong start

The spin pair decimated Zimbabwe’s tail with the last five wickets falling for a meagre 15 runs, precipitated by the end of a patient innings of 87 off 311 balls by debutant opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano.

Zimbabwe had resumed on its overnight score of 114-1 with Kaitano and captain Brendan Taylor compiling a promising 115-run second wicket partnership before Taylor went for 81, following which Bangladesh slowly began to exert control.

Bangladesh, which scored 468 in its first innings, faced 17 overs before Friday's close, with Shadman Islam 22 not out and Saif Hassan unbeaten on 20.