Umran Malik replaces injured Mohammed Shami for Bangladesh ODI series

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India’s three-match ODI series against Bangladesh after he sustained a shoulder injury during a training session. Umran Malik has replaced the veteran pacer.

Shami is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team at the NCA, Bengaluru.

The first ODI will be played on December 4 in Dhaka.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik