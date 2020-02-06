Cricket Cricket Bangladesh to face India in the U-19 World Cup final Bangladesh rode on Mahmudul Hasan Joy's hundred to down New Zealand and set up a title ICC U-19 World Cup final clash with India on Sunday. Team Sportstar 06 February, 2020 20:41 IST Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during their semifinal against New Zealand. - Twitter @cricketworldcup Team Sportstar 06 February, 2020 20:41 IST Bangladesh rode on Mahmudul Hasan Joy's hundred to down New Zealand by six wickets and set up a title ICC U-19 World Cup final clash with India on Sunday.The title-clash against India on Sunday will be Bangladesh's first final in any format across age groups.More to follow.... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.