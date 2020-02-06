Cricket

Bangladesh to face India in the U-19 World Cup final

06 February, 2020 20:41 IST

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during their semifinal against New Zealand.   -  Twitter @cricketworldcup

Bangladesh rode on Mahmudul Hasan Joy's hundred to down New Zealand by six wickets and set up a title ICC U-19 World Cup final clash with India on Sunday.

The title-clash against India on Sunday will be Bangladesh's first final in any format across age groups.

More to follow....