BCCI Apex Council meeting: Venues for IND SA series to be discussed

The venues for India's home series against South Africa, to be played in June, will be discussed when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Apex Council meets virtually on March 2.

According to the 14-point agenda, which Sportstar has seen, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy will be ratified during the meeting.

The central contracts for the men's and women's cricketers will also be ratified.Among the other points, the members will be provided with an update on the Byjus' contract and there will be discussions on increasing the hosting fee for state associations.

READ | Sri Lanka retains T20 squad for India series

In the absence of Dhiraj Malhotra, who quit a few weeks ago, the Board will also appoint a new General Manager - Game Development, while there will be deliberations of the resumption of Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy and senior women's T20 League, which were postponed earlier due to COVID-19.

The order passed in case of representation of Purvanchal Cricket Association will also be ratified, along with the ratification of the prize money given to the victorious U-19 team.With India set to host next year's World Cup, a Local Organising Committee will be formed.

There will also be discussions on the appointment of Head of Sports Science at the National Cricket Academy.