Madan Lal, RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik join BCCI CAC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee on Friday. The three-member committee comprises Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

The term of appointment will be for one year.

Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the victorious Indian team that lifted the World Cup in 1983. He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

Singh played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 in South Africa in 2007.

Naik played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.