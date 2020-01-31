Cricket Cricket Madan Lal, RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik join BCCI CAC The three-member committee will be in operation for one year; former medium pacer Lal was part of the side that won the World Cup in 1983. Team Sportstar Chennai 31 January, 2020 18:22 IST Madan Lal was part of Kapil Dev's side that won the World Cup in 1983. - FILE PHOTO/ R.V. MOORTHY Team Sportstar Chennai 31 January, 2020 18:22 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee on Friday. The three-member committee comprises Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik.The term of appointment will be for one year.Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the victorious Indian team that lifted the World Cup in 1983. He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee. Singh played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 in South Africa in 2007. Naik played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.