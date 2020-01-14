BCCI plans to invite applications for women’s selection panel

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to put out advertisements soon to fill the slots for India’s women’s selection committee.

As per the Board’s new constitution, the men’s selection committee needs to be appointed by a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), whereas there is no such provision for the women’s panel.

During the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in December 2019, BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly, had insisted that the office bearers will have to initiate the process to get new panel on board.

ALSO READ| BCCI wants Madan Lal, Gambhir to be part of CAC

“All the five members have finished their terms. The CAC doesn’t pick the women’s committee. I don’t know why but they only pick the men’s team selectors and the coach,” Ganguly had said.

On Monday, Ganguly indicated that with the Hemlata Kala-led five-member selection committee finishing its term, the Board is planning to invite applications from former cricketers to form a new panel.

While there is no clarity on the criteria yet, some of the Board officials indicated that the ‘conflict of interest’ factor will be kept in mind. With stringent conflict of interest rules, the Board is now finding it difficult to fill in the positions for a Cricket Advisory Committee -- which is supposed to pick the selection committee.

ALSO READ| CAG nominee on BCCI Apex Council wants early meeting to discuss Gupta’s complaints

There were reports that former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Madan Lal could be part of the CAC. However, it has been learned that with conflict of interest charges surfacing, the Board might have to look for alternatives.

During the AGM in December, Ganguly had said: “The conflict clause stops everyone, A to Z it stops everyone. It has got former cricketers also, former administrators also. That is why we can't make the CAC, we can't make proper selectors.

“It has to be practical. Conflict should only be for someone like us, who are administrators,” said the former India captain.