Let's see what happens: Ganguly on day-night Test in Australia

Ahead of India’s ODI series opener against Australia, Virat Kohli had made it clear that his team is ready to play day-night Test at any venue in Australia later this year.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly indicated the Board is yet to take a call on the matter. “He (Virat) is a tremendous ambassador to the game and that’s why he is such a great player. (As far as day-night Test is concerned), let’s see what happens,” Ganguly told Sportstar on the sidelines of the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

The top brass from the BCCI and Cricket Australia had a series of meetings over the last couple of days. While Ganguly termed the meetings with Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa and England and Wales Cricket Board as a ‘meet and greet’ session, this publication understands that the officials did discuss a range of issues with regards to the ICC’s four-day Tests proposal, a four-nation Super series and day-night Tests.

Though none of the Board officials have come on record, it has been learned that the BCCI and Cricket Australia appear to be on the same page in terms of playing a day-night Test in the forthcoming tour.

While Ganguly was non-committal on the possibility of the day-night Test Down Under, the BCCI chief hoped that the Indian teams fare well in the three ICC events lined up later this month. While the U-19 World Cup begins in South Africa later this week, India’s women’s team will feature in the T20 World Cup in Australia next month. “We want them to win. Everyone wants the national team to win. I wish them all the best and hope they put the best foot forward,” Ganguly said.

After taking charge as the Board chief in October last year, Ganguly had specified that he will improve the standards of domestic cricket and he iterated that the Board has already started the process. “We will do it. We will discuss everything… It’s still early days. Give us a couple of months and we will sort things out,” he said.

A former India captain, Ganguly was happy to see so many young achievers being rewarded at the Sportstar Aces Awards. “It’s a great award. I was one of the Sportstar’s Sportsperson of the Year in 2000. It’s been remarkable. It’s great to see so many wonderful athletes,” Ganguly said. “This is what you play for. Indian sports has got better and better.”