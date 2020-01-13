Pankaj Advani wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Special Jury Award

Pankaj Advani was presented with the special jury prize at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday.

A legend in the world of cue sports, Advani recently won his record 23rd world title at the IBSF World Snooker Team event. With that win, Advani has now won every IBSF title.

At the age of 18, Advani won his first world title, and at 34, the chances of him winning another world title have certainly not diminished.

The Bangalore-based cueist has won titles every year since 2014. Advani is also the only player ever to win world titles in both the long and short formats of snooker and both formats of English billiards.

In 2014, Advani played a major role in India’s first-ever world team billiards championship win.

For his countless achievements, Advani was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 2004, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2006, the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2018.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group Chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

