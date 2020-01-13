Sportstar ACES Awards 2020: LIVE

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Sportstar ACES Awards 2020 from the Trident Hotel in Mumbai.

About the awards

The second edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards is being held at the Trident Hotel on Monday, recognising and rewarding not just the athletes, but also the silent forces that work tirelessly — often behind the scenes — to produce champions.

The awards are an effort to highlight the untold stories of struggle, fierce dedication and selfless work behind an athlete’s ascension, irrespective of the popularity of the sport. They will also look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as all stakeholders of Indian sports are brought under one roof.

The Aces are being awarded in 23 categories. Voting was held to gauge the sentiment of the readers for 10 categories — Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for Cricket, Racquet Sports, Track and Field, Other Team Sports and Other Individual Sports.