Ekta Bhyan wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportswoman of the Year (Parasports)

Para-club throw athlete Ekta Bhyan claimed the Para-Sportswoman of the Year award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. Bhyan beat para-badminton athlete Manasi Joshi and para-shooter Avani Lekhara to the gong.

The 34-year-old from Hisar, Haryana, met with a car accident in 2008 and since then has been bound to a wheelchair on account of the injuries sustained to her lower limbs.

Bhyan was placed fourth in the club throw (F51 category) at the recent World Para Athletics Championships with a throw of 16.04m. That helped her qualify for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

In 2018, she had won the club throw gold medal (F32/51) with a Games record distance of 16.02m in Jakarta at the Asian Para Games.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.