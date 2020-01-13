Manpreet Singh wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportsman of the Year in team sports

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh won the Sportsman of the Year in team sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

Ever since making his debut at the 2011 Asian Champions Trophy, Manpreet Singh has established himself as a key member of the Indian men's hockey team. The two-time Olympian is tough to shake off the ball and has the ability to dissect defences with a single pass.

After receiving the award, he said: "Sportstar, thank you so much for this award. It's a great honour for me to be receiving this award from these legends. I'm dedicating this award to my teammates. It is because of their efforts and hard work that I'm here."

After being made the national team’s captain before the 2018 World Cup, Manpreet has led India successfully to a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He was awarded the Man of the Tournament in the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar as host India stormed to an Olympic qualifiers spot.

He was pivotal in the midfield, providing for two goals in the Olympic qualifiers against Russia that India won 11-3 on aggregate to book a place in Tokyo. Under Manpreet’s inspired leadership, the Indian men’s team maintained its stronghold on the No. 5 in the world rankings while reaching the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and the Tokyo Olympics Test event.

His performances earned Manpreet a nomination for the prestigious FIH Men's Player of the Year award.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.