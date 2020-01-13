Mehuli Ghosh wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Young Athlete of the Year (Female)

Teenage shooting sensation Mehuli Ghosh won the female Young Athlete of the Year at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

Ghosh, who turned 19 in November, had yet another outstanding year, consistently shooting high scores across competitions.

Despite missing out on an Olympic quota place in the 10m air rifle to seniors Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil, the young shooter from Baidyabati, West Bengal, mostly shot in the minimum qualification score (MQS) events at the ISSF World Cups, and notched up scores that would have seen her qualify for the finals in the main events.

After receiving the award, she said: "I would like to thank Sportstar for this wonderful award. Thanks to my family for supporting me all through my journey. A big thanks to my coach Mr. Joydeep Karmakar for teaching me everything. That's the reason I'm here today. Thanks to Anjali (Bhagwat) mam for inspiring people like me. Have a good evening everyone."

Ghosh’s best performance came at the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal, where she scored 253.3 to better the senior world record of 252.9 to clinch gold. Additionally, at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, not only did she win the silver medal in the individual category, she also won the bronze in the mixed team event partnering Assam’s Hriday Hazarika. Her performances earned her a berth in the World Cup Final squad, but a cramped leg saw her miss the podium and finish in sixth place. Ghosh also won a bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Championships in Taoyuan.

Coached by Olympian Joydeep Karmakar, Ghosh is the only shooter besides Elavenil Valarivan and the quota-holders to find a place in the world rankings, at 24th.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

