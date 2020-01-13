Praggnanandhaa, Esow Alben win Sportstar Aces 2020 Young Athlete of the Year (Male)

Chess prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa and cyclist Esow Alben were joint winners of the Young Athlete of the Year prize at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. Cricketer Atharva Ankolekar and shuttler Lakshya Sen were the other nominees.

Praggnanandhaa, as the 21st seed, won the Xtracon Chess Open in Helsingor, Denmark, in July.

He won the World Youth (under-18) Championship in Mumbai in October.

The grandmaster became the youngest Indian (at 14 years, three months and 24 days) and the second youngest in the world ever to cross the ELO live rating of 2600 when he won his seventh-round game at the London Chess Classic FIDE Open tournament against GM Jules Mourssard of France in December. He also won the FIDE Open category at the London Chess Classic in December.

Esow Alben won three gold medals – in the team sprint with an Asian record, the individual sprint and the keirin – at the Asian Championships in Indonesia in 2019.

At the 2019 World Championships in Germany, Alben won three medals – gold in the team sprint with an Asian record, silver in the individual sprint and bronze in the keirin.

Esow has three Asian records in total.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.