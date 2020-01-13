Steve Smith wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Chairman’s Choice Award

Australian cricketer Steve Smith was awarded the Chairman’s Choice Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

Smith dominated the Ashes in England in 2019, despite missing one Test because of an injury. His tally of 774 runs in four matches was the fifth-highest aggregate ever in an Ashes series, falling 200 short of Sir Don Bradman’s tally in the 1930 series. Smith has 11 centuries in the Ashes. Only two batsmen have more hundreds in the Ashes overall: Don Bradman (19) and Jack Hobbs (12). He has scored 11 tons in 48 innings and averages 65.11 in the Ashes.

The modern-day run machine has racked up more than 7,000 runs in 73 Tests with 29 fifties and 26 hundreds. What made his achievement even more remarkable was his duel with England fast bowler Jofra Archer, which even saw him suffer a blow to his head during the Lord’s Test.

Duly chastened, a fresh outlook and an insatiable hunger for runs saw Smith successfully orchestrate Australia's bid to bring the Ashes home.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.