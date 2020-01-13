Odisha wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Best State for Promotion of Sports

Odisha was named the Best State for the Promotion of Sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday, beating out Telangana and Tamil Nadu to the prize.

Odisha had a budgetary allocation of ₹220 crore for 2019-20.

The Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex in Bhubaneshwar and the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack are some of the state-level infrastructure in the state. Odisha hosted five international events last year, and 13 athletes from the state won international medals across sports, not including the South Asian Games medallists.

Twenty-eight stadiums at district headquarters, mini stadiums in 314 blocks and 149 urban local bodies and rural playfields covering 3,120 gram panchayats are some of the other notable infrastructure set up by Odisha.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.