Indian Oil Corporation Ltd wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Best Corporate/ PSU for the Promotion of Sports

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) won the Best Corporate/PSU for the Promotion of Sports award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday, beating out JSW Sports and Tata Trusts to the prize.

IOCL employs 89 people under its sports quota and provides sports scholarships to an additional 218 athletes. IOCL’s total fund allocation for 2019 was ₹57 crore.

IOCL-supported sportspersons won 84 international medals (31 gold, 23 silver, 30 bronze) in 2019 and 41 national medals (21 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze).

IOCL provides support through the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) to academies like the PSPB TT Academy in Ajmer, the Mary Kom Boxing Academy in Manipur, the PT Usha School of Athletics in Kerala and the Sonepat TT centre at a DPS School. The IOCL Dronacharya Programme supports prestigious academies as well as state and national sports academies.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.