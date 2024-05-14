Indian sports wrap, May 14: Ananya Jain wins first round of ITF junior tennis tournament

TENNIS
Ananya Jain wins first round of ITF junior tennis tournament
Qualifier Ananya Jain beat seventh seed Ishi Maheshwari 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the girls first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Vijay Khand tennis arena on Tuesday.
Results (first round):
- Kamesh Srinivasan
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lose in Rome
Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €9,094,379 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday.
The Indo-Ausie pair collected €29,860 and 90 ATP points.
In the Challenger in Taiwan, Ramkumar Ramanathan beat wild card entrant Bang Shuo Yin 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He will face second seed James Duckworth of Australia in the pre-quarterfinals. James beat qualifier S Mukund in the first round.
In the WTA event in Italy, Ankita Raina beat Astra Sharma of Australia 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.
The results:
€9,094,379 ATP Masters, Rome, Italy
$82,000 Challenger, Taipei, Taiwan
€100,000 WTA, Parma, Italy
$15,000 ITF men, Kalmar, Sweden
$15,000 ITF men, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
$60,000 ITF women, Kurume, Japan
$40,000 ITF women, Anning, China
$25,000 ITF women, Monzon, Spain
$15,000 ITF women, Kursumlijska Banja, Serbia
$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey
CRICKET
Sporting Club beats Mount Club in the quarterfinals of the Goswami Ganesh Dutt tournament
A five-wicket haul by Deepak Punia helped Sporting Club to a 60-run victory over Mount Club in the quarterfinals of the 49th Goswami Ganesh Dutt cricket tournament at the Khalsa College ground on Tuesday.
Sporting Club made 334, thanks to the fluent batting by Hardik Sharma (114) and Rishab Drall (71). Karan Dagar and Jasmeet Nain took two wickets apiece to support Deepak Punia’s five-wicket effort that paved the way for Sporting’s victory.
Deepak had earlier made 21 and thus was presented the Kimati man-of-the-match award for his all-round show.
Rajnigandha Club will play Young Cricketers in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Scores:
- Kamesh Srinivasan
BASKETBALL
Rajasthan men and Karnataka women win the 74th National junior basketball championship
Rajasthan men outplayed Chandigarh 107-49 in the final of the 74th National junior basketball championship at the Emerald Heights International school on Tuesday.
In the women’s final, Karnataka beat Punjab 71-51, after leading 33-23 at half time.
The champion teams were presented Rs.400,000 each, while the second and third placed teams got three lakh and two lakh rupees respectively.
Mohammmed Ishaan of Rajasthan and Komalpreet Kaur of Punjab won the ‘most valuable player’ awards in the men’s and women’s sections respectively, and presented a cash prize of Rs.100,000 each. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kailash Vijayvargiya presented the trophies.
The results:
Men (final): Rajasthan 107 (Nitesh Kumar 32, Ajay Kumar 27, Mayank Jawa 19, Mohammed Isshaan 12) bt Chandigarh 49 (Gaurav Kumar 21, Om Sita Pragya 10).
Third place: Madhya Pradesh 71 (Roha Sejwal 26, Kirti Raj Singh 16, Ajay 13, Mohit Jogchand 10) bt Uttar Pradesh 49 (Harshit Tomar 14, Jatin 12).
Women (final): Karnataka 71 (Aadhya Nagalingam 16, Aadhya Gowda 16, Aditi Subramaniam 12) bt Punjab 51 (Chandha Gautam 20, Nadar Dhillon 15, Komalpreet Kaur 12).
Third place: Maharashtra 69 (Gunjari Mantri 16, Muskan Singh 15, Ananya Bhavasar 15, Tvishaa Sharma 14) bt Madhya Pradesh 66 (Gunvi Agarwal 18, Ananya Maheswari 17, Kushi Pal Singh 13).
- Kamesh Srinivasan
