Indian sports wrap, May 14: Ananya Jain wins first round of ITF junior tennis tournament

TENNIS

Ananya Jain wins first round of ITF junior tennis tournament

Qualifier Ananya Jain beat seventh seed Ishi Maheshwari 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the girls first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Vijay Khand tennis arena on Tuesday.

Results (first round):

Boys: V Thirumurugan bt Amit Moond 7-6(6), 6-4; Adhiraj Thakur bt Yashwin Dahiya 6-2, 7-5; Aaradhya Mhasde bt Aditya Mor 6-3, 6-1; Shanker Heisnam bt Gurbaaz Narang 6-3, 6-2. Girls: Laxmisiri Dandu bt D Prabhudesai 6-2, 6-1; Prisha Shinde bt Miraya Agarwal 6-0, 6-2; Riya Sachdeva bt Apara Khandare 7-6(0), 7-6(3); Ananya Jain bt Ishi Maheshwari 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Saanvi Reddy 6-3, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lose in Rome

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €9,094,379 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday.

The Indo-Ausie pair collected €29,860 and 90 ATP points.

In the Challenger in Taiwan, Ramkumar Ramanathan beat wild card entrant Bang Shuo Yin 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He will face second seed James Duckworth of Australia in the pre-quarterfinals. James beat qualifier S Mukund in the first round.

In the WTA event in Italy, Ankita Raina beat Astra Sharma of Australia 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.

The results:

€9,094,379 ATP Masters, Rome, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 6-2, 6-4. $82,000 Challenger, Taipei, Taiwan Singles (first round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Bang Shuo Yin (Tpe) 6-4, 6-4; James Duckworth (Aus) bt S Mukund 6-3, 6-4. €100,000 WTA, Parma, Italy Singles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Astra Sharma (Aus) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. $15,000 ITF men, Kalmar, Sweden Singles (first round): Yuvan Nandal bt Marco Miceli (Ita) 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(4). $15,000 ITF men, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Siddhant Banthia & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Philip Henning & Dylan Salton (RSA) 6-4, 7-6(8); Tushar Madan & Arthav Neema bt Kevin Cheruiyot (Ken) & Abdella Mohammed (Eth) 3-6, 6-1, [10-8]; Chirag Duhan & Maik Steiner (Ger) bt Eliakim Coulibaly (CIV) & Pablo Trochu (Fra) 6-4, 6-7(5), [10-4]; Sai Karteek Reddy & Dev Javia bt Kazuma Kawachi & Issei Okamura (Jpn) 7-6(7), 6-3; SD Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Raghav Jaisinghani & Madhwin Kamath 6-1, 6-3; Benjamin Lock & John Courtney Lock (Zim) bt Yash Chaurasia & Ishaque Eqbal 6-3, 6-4. $60,000 ITF women, Kurume, Japan Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexandra Ossborne (Aus) & Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Paige Hourigan (Nzl) 6-1, 7-5. $40,000 ITF women, Anning, China Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Dong Na & Guo Meiqi (Chn) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Zhang Jiale (Chn) 6-3, 7-5. $25,000 ITF women, Monzon, Spain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Elena Micic (Aus) & Maria Toma (Rou) bt Riya Bhatia & Celine Simunyu (Irl) 4-6, 7-6(5), [10-2]. $15,000 ITF women, Kursumlijska Banja, Serbia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Samantha Nloga (USA) & Prathyusha Rachapudi bt Andjela Raznatovic & Neda Simic (Srb) 6-2, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Maftunabonu Kahramonova & Sabrina Olimjanova (Uzb) bt Sarah Hawkshaw (Irl) & Bela Tamhankar 6-3, 6-1.

CRICKET

Sporting Club beats Mount Club in the quarterfinals of the Goswami Ganesh Dutt tournament

A five-wicket haul by Deepak Punia helped Sporting Club to a 60-run victory over Mount Club in the quarterfinals of the 49th Goswami Ganesh Dutt cricket tournament at the Khalsa College ground on Tuesday.

Sporting Club made 334, thanks to the fluent batting by Hardik Sharma (114) and Rishab Drall (71). Karan Dagar and Jasmeet Nain took two wickets apiece to support Deepak Punia’s five-wicket effort that paved the way for Sporting’s victory.

Deepak had earlier made 21 and thus was presented the Kimati man-of-the-match award for his all-round show.

Rajnigandha Club will play Young Cricketers in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Scores:

Sporting CC 334/9 in 40 overs (Hardik Sharma 114, Rishab Drall 71, Rahul Choudhary 3/65) bt Mount CC 274 in 36.5 overs (Madhur Yadav 51, Yugal Saini 47, Manjeet 43, Deepak Punia 5/24).

BASKETBALL

Rajasthan men and Karnataka women win the 74th National junior basketball championship

Rajasthan men outplayed Chandigarh 107-49 in the final of the 74th National junior basketball championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajasthan men outplayed Chandigarh 107-49 in the final of the 74th National junior basketball championship at the Emerald Heights International school on Tuesday.

In the women’s final, Karnataka beat Punjab 71-51, after leading 33-23 at half time.

The champion teams were presented Rs.400,000 each, while the second and third placed teams got three lakh and two lakh rupees respectively.

Mohammmed Ishaan of Rajasthan and Komalpreet Kaur of Punjab won the ‘most valuable player’ awards in the men’s and women’s sections respectively, and presented a cash prize of Rs.100,000 each. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kailash Vijayvargiya presented the trophies.

The results:

Men (final): Rajasthan 107 (Nitesh Kumar 32, Ajay Kumar 27, Mayank Jawa 19, Mohammed Isshaan 12) bt Chandigarh 49 (Gaurav Kumar 21, Om Sita Pragya 10).

Third place: Madhya Pradesh 71 (Roha Sejwal 26, Kirti Raj Singh 16, Ajay 13, Mohit Jogchand 10) bt Uttar Pradesh 49 (Harshit Tomar 14, Jatin 12).

Women (final): Karnataka 71 (Aadhya Nagalingam 16, Aadhya Gowda 16, Aditi Subramaniam 12) bt Punjab 51 (Chandha Gautam 20, Nadar Dhillon 15, Komalpreet Kaur 12).

Third place: Maharashtra 69 (Gunjari Mantri 16, Muskan Singh 15, Ananya Bhavasar 15, Tvishaa Sharma 14) bt Madhya Pradesh 66 (Gunvi Agarwal 18, Ananya Maheswari 17, Kushi Pal Singh 13).

