Kapil Dev wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev was conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

Kapil Dev is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders to have played the game and was among the fittest cricketers in India in his time.

Kapil’s golden hour came in 1983 when he captained India to its first World Cup title as his men upset the two-time defending champion West Indies in the final. Kapil played a big part in India’s success, most notably in the group stage match against Zimbabwe when he smashed an unbeaten 175 to pull his side out of a hole.

The 61-year-old remains India’s leading wicket-takers in Tests among pacers with 434 wickets.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.