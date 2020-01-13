Apurvi Chandela, Koneru Humpy win Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportswoman of the Year in individual sports

Chess player Koneru Humpy and shooter Apurvi Chandela shared the award for the Sportswoman of the Year in individual sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. The other nominees in the category were wrestler Vinesh Phogat and archer V. Jyothi Surekha.

Humpy, who returned to competitive chess this year after taking a two-year break to start a family, reaffirmed her position as India’s best-ever women’s chess player.

She was crowned the Women’s World Rapid champion in December. Shortly before that, Humpy won the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix series. The results helped her rise to world No. 3 in the rankings.

She finished with two incredible titles and one runner-up finish in her glorious comeback season.

Apurvi started competing in shooting at age 15, inspired by Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She won a World Cup gold medal in the 10m air rifle event in New Delhi in 2019, with a world record 252.9 that still stands in her name. She also won gold at the World Cup in Munich, with a high qualification score of 633.0.

Apurvi was ranked world No. 1 in the women’s air rifle event for most of the season. She won a gold medal in the mixed air rifle event at the Rio World Cup and a silver medal in the same event at the World Cup Final with Zhang Changhong of China.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

