P. V. Sindhu wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportswoman of the Year in racquet sports

India’s top-ranked badminton player P. V. Sindhu won the Sportswoman of the Year award in racquet sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. She beat paddler Archana Kamath and squash player Joshna Chinappa to the gong.

In the last year, Sindhu claimed the biggest title in the game at the 2019 World Championships.

The quality of her play at the Championships made the badminton world take note of her previously unseen capabilities. At the BWF finals, Sindhu scored important victories over former world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi and two former world champions, Ratchanok Intanon and Nozomi Okuhara, in straight games.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.