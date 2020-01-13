Rohit Sharma wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportsman of the Year in cricket

India opener Rohit Sharma was the recipient of the Sportstar Aces Sportsman of the Year in cricket for the year 2019.

Sharma had his best year in terms of statistics across formats, scoring 1,490 runs in One-Day Internationals including seven hundreds – the most by any player in the calendar year.

Sharma was in staggering form during India’s run to the semifinals of the 2019 ODI World Cup, where he finished top-scorer with 648 runs.

The Mumbai batsman had a revival in Test cricket when he was promoted to the opening slot during the series against South Africa. He struck two hundreds in his maiden outing as a Test opener before adding a double century to his name in the Ranchi Test.

His 2019 across formats reads 2,442 runs at an average of 53 with 10 hundreds.

The 32-year-old also led Mumbai Indians to its fourth Indian Premier League title.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.