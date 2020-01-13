Indian men's cricket team wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Team of the Year

The Indian men’s cricket team took home the Team of the Year award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. It beat Bengaluru Football Club, the Indian women’s hockey team and Pro Kabaddi’s Bengal Warriors to the award.

The Indian cricket team had a phenomenal record, winning 11 of the 14 series across formats while also reaching the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup.

Its win over Australia in a Test series Down Under for the first time in history was the highlight of the year. In the home season, the test team whitewashed South Africa (3-0) and Bangladesh (2-0) before ending the year with limited overs series win over the West Indies.

India notched up a 12th successive Test series win at home, the longest such streak in its history.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.