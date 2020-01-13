Leander Paes wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Special Recognition Award

Leander Paes was presented with the Special Recognition Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday.

The indomitable tennis icon is one of the most successful doubles players in the history of tennis, having won 18 Grand Slam titles. A recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award, Paes won eight Grand Slams in doubles and 10 in mixed doubles.

Born to sportspersons Vece and Jennifer Paes in Kolkata, Paes won the junior Wimbledon title in 1990. At the age of 16, he made his Davis Cup debut and today he is the most successful doubles player in the history of the tournament with 43 wins.

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Paes scripted history by winning the bronze medal and became the first Indian to win an individual medal at the mega event.

Paes then partnered Mahesh Bhupati and the duo won the gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.

With Martina Hingis, Paes completed his career doubles Grand Slam in 2016 by winning the French Open.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group Chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.