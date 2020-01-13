Smriti Mandhana wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportswoman of the Year award in cricket

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was conferred with the Sportstar Aces Sportswoman of the Year award in cricket.

Mandhana was India’s leading run-scorer in both One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 cricket to stake her claim as the best batter in the country. She scored 423 runs in seven matches at an average of 70.50 – the highest among all nations.

On her 2019 form, Mandhana, said “

The 23-year-old also warmed up for the T20 World Cup in fine fettle with an aggregate of 405 runs in 14 outings at a strike rate of 124.61.

With Mandhana in the ranks, the Indian team had a superb run in ODIs in 2019 when it beat New Zealand and the West Indies away from home and triumphed against England and South Africa at home.

India lost the T20 series against New Zealand and England, but comprehensively beat South Africa 3-1 before routing the West Indies 5-0.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.