Pramod Bhagat wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportsman of the Year (Parasports)

Para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat won the Parasports Sportsman of the Year award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. Bhagat beat para-javelin athletes Sandeep Chaudhary and Sundar Singh Gurjar to the prize.

Bhagat, affected by polio since childhood, enjoyed a brilliant run in 2019. He is India’s No. 1 men’s para-badminton player and was nominated for the male para-badminton player of the year award by the Badminton World Federation.

The 31-year-old won the men’s SL3 singles and SL3-4 doubles gold at the BWF World Championships in Switzerland. He won two gold and one bronze medal at the National Para-Badminton Championships.

Bhagat started the year with a triple haul at the IWAS World Games, winning gold in the singles and mixed doubles events, along with a silver in doubles. In 2019, he won 21 medals, including 11 gold, in international tournaments.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

