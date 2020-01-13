Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Best University for the Promotion of Sports

The Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) won the Best University for the Promotion of Sports award at the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai on Monday.

SRIHER beat out Utkal University, the ARM Institute of Science and Technology, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Anna University, Andhra University, Mumbai University, KL University, Mangalore University, Christ University and Gujarat National Law University to the prize.

SRIHER had a total fund allocation of ₹14 crores for sports in 2019. Fifty-two students were sponsored under the university’s sports quota. In 2019, SRIHER-based athletes won 60 international medals and 140 domestic ones.

SRIHER consists of a state-of-the-art Centre for Sports Science (CSS), which is India’s first and only centre of excellence as accredited by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), among others.

CSS is situated on a 150-acre campus of SRIHER and has various world-class testing, training and treatment facilities inside the 1.6 lakh sq. ft building. There are a 3D biomechanics lab and other state-of-the-art sports science labs as well.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.