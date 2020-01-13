Annu Rani wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportswoman of the Year in athletics

Javelin thrower Annu Rani was named Sportstar Aces Sportswoman of the Year in athletics for her phenomenal feats in 2019.

After struggling for form in the previous two years, Annu reclaimed her position as the premier javelin thrower in the country when she consistently breached the 60m mark in 2019.

The 27-year-old became the first woman from India to cross the 60m mark before she bettered her own record with a throw of 62.43m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, where she won the silver medal.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.