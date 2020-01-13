Bajrang Punia wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportsman of the Year in individual sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia took home the prize of the Sportsman of the Year in individual sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday, beating cue sports player Pankaj Advani and boxer Amit Panghal to the award.

Bajrang underlined his class by winning an Olympic quota place and his third World Wrestling Championships medal at Nur Sultan, Kazakhastan. He beat Tulga Tumur of Mongolia to finish with a bronze medal, his second world championships bronze, and emerge as the most successful Indian in the event by a mile.

The 25-year-old also bagged gold medals at top-level events including the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament, the Asian Championships (his second continental title), the Ali Aliev tournament and the Tiblis Grand Prix.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

