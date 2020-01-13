Deep Grace Ekka wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportswoman of the Year in team sports

India hockey defender Deep Grace Ekka won the Sportswoman of the Year in team sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday, beating her teammate Lalremsiami and footballer Ngangom Bala Devi to the prize.

Deep Grace has been one of the core members who have laid the foundation for the Indian women’s hockey team’s growing success in the international arena.

A natural leader in the defence and gifted with a tactical understanding of the game, Deep Grace has contributed heavily to India’s Test tour victories in Ireland, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Her calmness in the final minutes of the Olympic qualifiers tie in November helped India hold the US at bay to secure back-to-back Olympic appearances for the first time in its history.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

