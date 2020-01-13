Sai Praneeth wins Sportstar Aces 2020 Sportsman of the Year in racquet sports

Badminton player B. Sai Praneeth claimed the Sportsman of the Year in racquet sports at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

Praneeth had a record-breaking 2019 that saw him become the first Indian shuttler since Prakash Padukone to win a medal at the BWF World Championships.

His bronze medal at the World Championships saw him soar to a career-best ranking of 11 and finish the year as the top-ranked Indian men’s badminton player.

He finished runner-up at the Swiss Open and was stopped in the semifinals by world No. 1 Kento Momota at the Japan Open.

"I'm really happy to receive this award. I thank Sportstar and the jury members for selecting me for this honour. 2019 has been a great year for me," said Praneeth after being named the top sportsman in racquet sports in 2019.

Praneeth was also conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award earlier in the year.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, The Hindu Publishing Group chairman N. Ram, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat selected the deserving winners in categories involving young athletes, teams, coaches and parathletes.

The awards look to create a medium of knowledge and vision exchange as it brings all stakeholders of Indian sports under one roof.