BCCI to donate 2000 oxygen concentrators in India's fight against COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will contribute 2000 10-Litre Oxygen concentrators towards India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Board said in a statement on Monday.

Over the next few months, the BCCI is set to distribute concentrators (What are oxygen concentrators and why do we need them) to those in need across the country.

"The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said.



The devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed approximately 4000 lives per day this month with lockdowns in place in multiple states to tackle the pandemic.

A number of positive cases reported in the Indian Premier League also caused the ongoing season of the tournament to be suspended indefinitely. Several players participating in the league have contributed towards COVID-19 relief in India.