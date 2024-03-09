MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dravid on BCCI’s financial incentives for Test cricketers: It is a reward, not an incentive

“I really hope money is not going to be the incentive to play Test cricket. It’s just nice the hard work and how tough Test cricket can be is being recognised,” Dravid said.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 17:00 IST , DHARAMSALA - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
India head coach Rahul Dravid has welcomes BCCI’s decision to reward Test cricketers.
India head coach Rahul Dravid has welcomes BCCI’s decision to reward Test cricketers. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India head coach Rahul Dravid has welcomes BCCI’s decision to reward Test cricketers. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ on Saturday to help the financial growth of cricketers who prioritise Test cricket.

The scheme added an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches. India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, however, stressed on the fact that it was more of a reward from the Board and not an incentive.

“It is nice that the BCCI is recognising it…” Dravid said on Saturday.

“I think it is a reward, not an incentive. Looking at the guys who came in and played in this series, I think everyone wants to play Test cricket. It’s just a recognition of what you need to be able to do to survive and play in Test cricket. It’s only when you get here that you realise that sometimes it’s quite tough…”

ALSO READ | I know what what it’s like to lose to Indian ‘B’ Team: Paine

India thumped England 4-1 in a five-match series and with a bunch of youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel rising to the occasion, it was really a dream outing for India.

“I really hope money is not going to be the incentive to play Test cricket. It’s just nice the hard work and how tough Test cricket can be is being recognised. So, I wouldn’t see it as an incentive to make people play Test cricket, I hope not,” Dravid, before adding with a smile, “I hope it never really comes to that…”

Lauding the efforts of Ravichandran Ashwin, who featured in his 100th Test and claimed nine wickets in the game, Dravid said, “It takes a special person to do what Ashwin has done, to play 100 Test matches. You go through a lot, and rightly so. You guys celebrated Ashwin today, and Jonny Bairstow, you’ve celebrated [Ben] Stokes a few games ago. All of you recognise how challenging the format is and what it takes to be able to have consistency and to be able to survive the test of time in this format…We don’t celebrate 100 T20s in the same way, do we?…”

Related Topics

BCCI /

Rahul Dravid /

Devdutt Padikkal /

Sarfaraz Khan /

Dhruv Jurel /

Ravichandran Ashwin /

Jonny Bairstow

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dravid on BCCI’s financial incentives for Test cricketers: It is a reward, not an incentive
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Balai Das Chatterjee: Remembering Indian football’s legendary coach on his 50th death anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  3. I know what what it’s like to lose to Indian ‘B’ Team: Paine
    PTI
  4. BCCI introduces financial incentives for Test cricketers; India players to be rewarded for prioritising red-ball cricket
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Southgate should choose Arsenal’s Ramsdale for England Euros squad, Arteta says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Dravid on BCCI’s financial incentives for Test cricketers: It is a reward, not an incentive
    Shayan Acharya
  2. I know what what it’s like to lose to Indian ‘B’ Team: Paine
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India hands innings defeat to England, clinches series 4-1
    Shayan Acharya
  4. WTC points table 2023-25 updated: India extends lead at top after England series win
    Team Sportstar
  5. BCCI introduces financial incentives for Test cricketers; India players to be rewarded for prioritising red-ball cricket
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dravid on BCCI’s financial incentives for Test cricketers: It is a reward, not an incentive
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Balai Das Chatterjee: Remembering Indian football’s legendary coach on his 50th death anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  3. I know what what it’s like to lose to Indian ‘B’ Team: Paine
    PTI
  4. BCCI introduces financial incentives for Test cricketers; India players to be rewarded for prioritising red-ball cricket
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Southgate should choose Arsenal’s Ramsdale for England Euros squad, Arteta says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment