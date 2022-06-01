BCCI president Ganguly not resigning, confirms board secretary Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah, on Wednesday, rubbished speculations that board president Sourav Ganguly has resigned from his position.

“The rumours doing the rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI president are factually incorrect,” Shah told Sportstar.

“We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket.”

Ganguly posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday indicating that he is coming up with something new. Minutes after the tweet went viral, there were speculations that the former India captain might give up his position as the BCCI chief. But this publication understands that Ganguly put up the tweet as a promotion to his new business venture.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life,” Ganguly had tweeted.

While he was unavailable for comment, Ganguly’s close aides confirmed that the tweet had nothing to do with his stint at the BCCI and that he was not joining politics either. Ganguly has been the president of the Board since 2019. This year, the Board successfully conducted the entire Indian Premier League in the country.