Stokes an inspiration to England team-mate Bess

Ben Stokes is a "freakish" talent and a great team player, according to England team-mate Dom Bess.

Stokes has produced a string of excellent displays for his country across multiple formats, cementing his place among the sport's elite stars.

Having helped England to victory at the Cricket World Cup on home soil last year, he was the host's standout performer in the Ashes, scoring 441 runs.

Bess, who made his international bow at Test level in 2018, is a firm admirer of the swashbuckling all-rounder, citing Stokes' work ethic and willingness to lead by example as key.

"I've watched him train, not just him but [all] the senior boys, how they train, how they go about things, is a different level," he told Stats Pefrorm. "For me and the youngsters it's amazing to see because we now see how the best in the world do it.

"To see how he [Stokes] goes about it is freakish. He always works hard but the big thing as well is he's very much a team man. I think that rubs off really well on other blokes.

"And then to have that consistency, when people aren't watching, you're doing it genuinely for your side and helping people out, it's a little thing but it goes a long way

"If you watched him for three, four training sessions you'd see how consistent he is and that's something I really look up to.

"The things he's done in training, his confidence, his belief, then actually how he goes about it and performs is phenomenal. It's never about himself, it's always about the side, which is crucial as well."

Stokes was named the leading cricketer in the world by Wisden last month.