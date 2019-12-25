Ben Stokes set to return to England training after his father's condition improves

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father's condition has improved to stable after he was hospitalised with a serious illness.

Ged Stokes was taken to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday and was in a critical condition, but received good news two days later.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Ged "has shown signs of improvement following his admittance to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday.

"He remains in intensive care, but has responded positively to treatment and is now in a stable condition."

Ben Stokes is expected to play a full part in practice on Christmas Day ahead of the first Test against South Africa starting on Thursday.