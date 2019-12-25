Cricket Cricket Ben Stokes set to return to England training after his father's condition improves Ged Stokes, England all-rounder Ben's father, has improved to a stable condition. Dejan Kalinic 25 December, 2019 15:26 IST England all-rounder Ben Stokes. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 25 December, 2019 15:26 IST England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father's condition has improved to stable after he was hospitalised with a serious illness.Ged Stokes was taken to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday and was in a critical condition, but received good news two days later.A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Ged "has shown signs of improvement following his admittance to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday.READ: England vice-captain Stokes' father in critical condition"He remains in intensive care, but has responded positively to treatment and is now in a stable condition."Ben Stokes is expected to play a full part in practice on Christmas Day ahead of the first Test against South Africa starting on Thursday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.