Cricket Cricket England vice-captain Stokes' father in critical condition England vice-captain Ben Stokes will be at the bedside of his father, who has been hospitalised with a serious illness, on Tuesday. Chris Myson 24 December, 2019 15:23 IST England vice-captain Ben Stokes. - AP Chris Myson 24 December, 2019 15:23 IST Ben Stokes will not take part in England training on Tuesday after his father was hospitalised with a serious illness.Ged Stokes was taken to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday and remains in a critical condition.The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has allowed Stokes, 28, to be at his bedside while the rest of the team prepare for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park.In a short statement, the ECB requested privacy for vice-captain Stokes and his family.England and the Proteas will contest a four-match Test series. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.