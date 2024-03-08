IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes picks wicket on first ball in eight months

England Captain Ben Stokes picked a wicket off his first ball in eight months during the fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Friday.

The 32-year-old castled Rohit Sharma for 103 off his first ball during the second session of play on Day 2, the first time he has bowled in the entire Indian tour.

The all-rounder last bowled during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in June last year after which a knee injury, which eventually required surgery, kept him away from the 22 yards.

Stokes has been practicing his bowling on the sidelines of the entire series giving the visitor hope that he could contribute with the ball if needed.

With the wicket of Rohit, Stokes is now just two wickets away from 200 Test wickets and will join the elite list consisting of Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis as the only men with the double of 6000 Test runs and 200 wickets.