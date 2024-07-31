MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL 2024: Ashwin, Shivam Singh set up Dindigul Dragons’ four-wicket win in Eliminator

After opener Vimal Khumar (3) fell early, Ashwin hit four sixes and two fours in the PowerPlay for Dindigul to get to 54 for one.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 23:03 IST , DINDIGUL - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
R Ashwin’s long reach to the spinners came to the fore, as he got off the mark with a long-on six off left-arm spinner Rahil Shah and hit back-to-back sixes off left-arm spinner M. Silambarasan to extra cover and deep backward square leg.
R Ashwin’s long reach to the spinners came to the fore, as he got off the mark with a long-on six off left-arm spinner Rahil Shah and hit back-to-back sixes off left-arm spinner M. Silambarasan to extra cover and deep backward square leg. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

R Ashwin’s long reach to the spinners came to the fore, as he got off the mark with a long-on six off left-arm spinner Rahil Shah and hit back-to-back sixes off left-arm spinner M. Silambarasan to extra cover and deep backward square leg. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Opener Shivam Singh (64, 49b, 6x4, 2x6) and skipper R. Ashwin (57, 35b, 4x4, 4x6) set up Dindigul Dragons’ four-wicket win over Chepauk Super Gillies in the eliminator of the eighth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the NPR College cricket ground in Natham here on Wednesday.

They engaged in an 112-run second-wicket stand.

After opener Vimal Khumar (3) fell early, Ashwin hit four sixes and two fours in the PowerPlay for Dindigul to get to 54 for one. His long reach to the spinners came to the fore, as he got off the mark with a long-on six off left-arm spinner Rahil Shah and hit back-to-back sixes off left-arm spinner M. Silambarasan to extra cover and deep backward square leg.

He capped off the Powerplay with a classy clip off the pads for a four past midwicket off medium-pacer Prem Kumar.

READ MORE | TNPL: Sai Sudarshan smacks ton to guide Kovai Kings into the final

Shivam remarkably charged at Shah and timed an eye-catchy inside-out six. He simply held his ground and shape to slap a huge six to cow corner off slinger G. Periyaswamy.

Earlier, Baba Aparajith scored 72 (54b, 8x4, 1x6) as Chepauk posted 158 for six. He was dropped on four by Varun Chakaravarthy at short third man off medium-pacer V.P. Diran. It was an easy chance.

But there was a fine fielding effort, when Shivam caught the in-form Pradosh Ranjan Paul (19) short of his crease at the non-striker’s end with a flat and accurate throw from deep backward square leg.

Aparajith remarkably paddle-swept Ashwin for a four and charged at left-arm spinner P. Vignesh for a four down the ground. In the first delivery of the last over, he absolutely creamed a slot ball off Sandeep Warrier for a six to long on.

Abhishek Tanwar’s three sixes in the end were also key for Chepauk to get past 150.

The scores (Eliminator):
Chepauk Super Gillies 158/6 in 20 overs (Baba Aparajith 72) lost to Dindigul Dragons 161/6 in 19.5 overs (Shivam Singh 64, R. Ashwin 57).

Related Topics

TNPL /

TNPL /

Tamil Nadu Premier Lague /

Dindigul Dragons /

Chepauk Super Gillies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. HS Prannoy Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Group stage action vs Duc Phat Le underway soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Manika Batra out; Deepika Kumari reaches round of 16; Lovlina moves to QF
    Team Sportstar
  3. TNPL 2024: Ashwin, Shivam Singh set up Dindigul Dragons’ four-wicket win in Eliminator
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Deepti Sharma to leave Bengal, will represent Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan _11351
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. TNPL 2024: Ashwin, Shivam Singh set up Dindigul Dragons’ four-wicket win in Eliminator
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Deepti Sharma moves on from Bengal, expected to play for Uttar Pradesh in upcoming domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
  3. SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: Streetsmart Suryakumar bucks conventions to set up come-from-behind win
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Major League Cricket 2024 Review: Including talented local cricketers crucial for success in coming years
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  5. India vs Sri Lanka T20I series review: Bright start to Gambhir-Suryakumar era
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. HS Prannoy Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Group stage action vs Duc Phat Le underway soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Manika Batra out; Deepika Kumari reaches round of 16; Lovlina moves to QF
    Team Sportstar
  3. TNPL 2024: Ashwin, Shivam Singh set up Dindigul Dragons’ four-wicket win in Eliminator
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Deepti Sharma to leave Bengal, will represent Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan _11351
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment