Deepti Sharma moves on from Bengal, expected to play for Uttar Pradesh in upcoming domestic season

In January this year, Deepti was honoured with the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Uttar Pradesh government. 

Published : Jul 31, 2024 21:37 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma had moved to Bengal from Uttar Pradesh a few years ago.
FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma had moved to Bengal from Uttar Pradesh a few years ago. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma had moved to Bengal from Uttar Pradesh a few years ago. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

India’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma has moved on from Bengal ahead of the upcoming domestic season and is expected to play for Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the development, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly told  Sportstar, “Deepti has got a job with Uttar Pradesh police and that’s why she wanted to shift there. We have already issued her an NOC...”

In January this year, Deepti was honoured with the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Uttar Pradesh government. 

Deepti, a key member of India’s women’s cricket team, had moved to Bengal from Uttar Pradesh a few years ago with Jhulan Goswami and Mithu Mukherjee convincing her.

Last year, there were reports of her possible exit from the Bengal team, however, the CAB officials had convinced her to stay back. 

According to Ganguly, no decision has been taken yet on whether to sign up any outstation players as Deepti’s replacement. 

In her international career, Deepti has so far featured in five Women’s Tests, 89 ODIs and 117 T20Is respectively.

Related Topics

Deepti Sharma /

Cricket Association of Bengal

