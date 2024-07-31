Durand Cup 2024: Bengaluru makes an emphatic start as Indian Army stuns Chennaiyin FC

Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Díaz found the target twice to help Bengaluru FC prevail over a 10-man Indian Navy football team 4-0 in a Group B league match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

Rahul Bheke opened the scoring process before captain Sunil Chhetri doubled the lead off a penalty to have Bengaluru leading 2-0 at half time. Diaz came in as a late substitute to find two quick goals and see Bengaluru giving an emphatic start to its campaign.

Indian Navy defender Navjot was ejected with a red card in the 39th minute, giving Bengaluru FC the numerical advantage which it fully utilised.

Liton Shil struck late in the opening half to help Indian Army FT surprise former ISL champion Chennaiyin FC by a solitary goal in a Group D encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. The win had Indian Army joining host Jamshedpur FC on top of the group standings with three points.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Noel Wilson named a young line up players from the first team and the reserves but failed to get the combination that could outshine the Army team, which presented a selection from the squad that won the Santosh Trophy earlier this year.